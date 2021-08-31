Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

APPS opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,825,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

