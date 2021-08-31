Digitex Futures Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

