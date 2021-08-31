Digiwage Price Up 64.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $48,474.70 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

