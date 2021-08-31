Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Tops $2.51 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $875.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 148.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

