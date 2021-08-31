Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Trading Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock price were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 1,142,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,009,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 61.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

