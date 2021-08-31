Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,243,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

