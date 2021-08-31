DMScript Market Cap Hits $747,010.20 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $747,010.20 and $10,474.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

