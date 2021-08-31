Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Docebo stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $84.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $21,445,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

