Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Cap of $215.03 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $215.03 million and $5.38 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00062246 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

