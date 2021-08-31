DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $303.64

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.64, but opened at $296.70. DocuSign shares last traded at $294.97, with a volume of 14,148 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.15, a P/E/G ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

