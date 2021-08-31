DODO (DODO) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, DODO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004181 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $216.59 million and approximately $160.55 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.