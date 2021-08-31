Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.38 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,050,149,305 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

