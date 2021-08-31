Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton Sells 4,235 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Pendleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Todd Pendleton sold 13,807 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $1,357,918.45.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 543,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,224. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,674,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

