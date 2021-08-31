Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. 34,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,604. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

