Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.08% of Dollar Tree worth $248,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

