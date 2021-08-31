Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 4,361,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,867. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.