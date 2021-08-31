Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. 80,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,998. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

