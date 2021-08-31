Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on D. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

