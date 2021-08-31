Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

