Dora Factory Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.74 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $27.09 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $11.06 or 0.00022678 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.