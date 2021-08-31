Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.