Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,269,000 after buying an additional 589,470 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

