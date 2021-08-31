DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 39,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,171,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

