Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.51. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

