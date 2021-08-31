Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

