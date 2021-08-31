Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 6.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.30. Approximately 41,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,811,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

