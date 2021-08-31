Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

