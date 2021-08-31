DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $36,590.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,773.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.75 or 0.01348529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00399499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00357015 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.