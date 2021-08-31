Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Shares Up 4.1%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

