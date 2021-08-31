DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

