DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 204,572 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSPG. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $537.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

