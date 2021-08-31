DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. 18,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

