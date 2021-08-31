Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 160,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,249 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,172,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of DNB opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

