Duratec Ltd (ASX:DUR) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Duratec Ltd (ASX:DUR) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 19th.

