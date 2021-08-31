Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$9.34 during trading on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

