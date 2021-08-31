Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $198,396.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Dynamite has a market cap of $203,925.27 and approximately $198,396.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00388869 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.11 or 0.01197864 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,949 coins and its circulating supply is 389,572 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

