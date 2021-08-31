Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 17,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corp. of America develops manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

