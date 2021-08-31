Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.86, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

