Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 261.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

