Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dynavax Technologies traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 44,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,062,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

