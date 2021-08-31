e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00362469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,884 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,622 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

