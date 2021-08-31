E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 939,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,572,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

