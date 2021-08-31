E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Up 26.4% in August

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 29th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,389 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 812,681 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,685 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 206,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 898,450 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

