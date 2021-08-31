e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $324,592.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

