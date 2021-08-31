E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,879,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 1,498,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,566.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ENAKF opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

