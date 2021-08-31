Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37. 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 183,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The firm has a market cap of $655.10 million, a P/E ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

