Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is SG Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 5.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Eagle Materials worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.84. 309,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,528. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock worth $8,951,689 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

