East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

