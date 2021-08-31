East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.
About East Japan Railway
