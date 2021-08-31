Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,499,810 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

