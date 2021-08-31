EasyFi Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $33.22 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00013403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00822223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00102091 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.